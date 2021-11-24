Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,418 shares of company stock worth $780,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

About American States Water

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.