Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 20,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,031,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Get Livent alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.