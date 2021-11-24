Lisk Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0235 on Exchanges (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.33 or 0.07538193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,669.60 or 1.00247212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

