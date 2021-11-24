Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $135.67 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $10.52 or 0.00018562 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $135.67 million and approximately $607,083.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.67 or 0.07417788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.24 or 0.99790297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,897,577 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

