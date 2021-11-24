Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,524. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.62. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

