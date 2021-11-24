Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor Sells 124,152 Shares

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LWLG opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 1.36. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth $73,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

