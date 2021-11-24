Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

