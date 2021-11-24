LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies Purchases 7,400 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LFMD opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth $627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth $11,860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

