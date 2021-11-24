Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 641 ($8.37) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 543 ($7.09).

ITM opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.98. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 268.25 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.51.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

