Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON HWG opened at GBX 177.59 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £573.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.40. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 9,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

