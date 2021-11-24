Liberum Capital Increases Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 430

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.26. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

