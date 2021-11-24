Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

