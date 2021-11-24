Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $20.46. Leslie’s shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

