Leo Allen Bruno V. Di Sells 1,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

