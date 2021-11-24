Leo Allen Bruno V. Di Sells 1,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
