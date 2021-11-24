Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

