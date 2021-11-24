Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.31 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.62.
BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.15.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
