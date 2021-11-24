Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 16.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.0% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.37 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $430.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

