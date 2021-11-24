Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Sells $1,155,000.00 in Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LAZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 313,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after acquiring an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

