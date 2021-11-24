Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Scott D. Hoffman Sells 25,000 Shares

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 313,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,509. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 42.63%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,634,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

