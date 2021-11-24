Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.50 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 754 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 705.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 762 ($9.96).

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

