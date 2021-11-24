Lamden Price Tops $0.20 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Lamden has a total market cap of $27.84 million and approximately $963,850.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

