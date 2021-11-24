Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $94.75 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KUASF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

