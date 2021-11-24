Kuai Token Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $672,776.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,103 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.