Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

