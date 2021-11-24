Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of KRO stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.