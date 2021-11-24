Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,698 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

