Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Amundi purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $227.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.