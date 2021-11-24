Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.61 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

