Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $330.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

