Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,583 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

