Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.09. 8,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,298. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.26 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.50.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.