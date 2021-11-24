Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $70.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KNX. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

