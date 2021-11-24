KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $411.98 on Wednesday. KLA has a one year low of $247.12 and a one year high of $427.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.