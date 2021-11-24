KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $80.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Argus raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,818,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,696,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 519,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

