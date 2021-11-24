Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

KINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KINS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,301. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

