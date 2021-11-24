Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

