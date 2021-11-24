Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 82,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

