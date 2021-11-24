Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,249 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.63. 469,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average is $210.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $794.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

