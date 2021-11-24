Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 7,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.