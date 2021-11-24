Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.54

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 41740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $651.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

