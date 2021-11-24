Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.54

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 41740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $651.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
