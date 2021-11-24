Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.12 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.