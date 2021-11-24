Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS.

NYSE KEYS opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.25.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

