KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for La-Z-Boy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

LZB opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.