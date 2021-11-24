Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.96. Kelly Services shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 503 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $714.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

