Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

