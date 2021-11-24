KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.07

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 2462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

