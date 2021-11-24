KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

