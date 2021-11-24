Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS: KCLI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kansas City Life Insurance to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance’s peers have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors 577 1990 2235 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Kansas City Life Insurance’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kansas City Life Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -0.63% -0.36% -0.06% Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors 2.00% 3.41% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million $15.17 million -130.78 Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 4.07

Kansas City Life Insurance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -337.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Life Insurance is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance peers beat Kansas City Life Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.