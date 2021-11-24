Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Kamada stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at $276,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

