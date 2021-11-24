Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Kamada stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at $276,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
