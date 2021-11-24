Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KLTR opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

