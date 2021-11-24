Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,437,795 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

